NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE NWH.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.32. 220,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

