nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

