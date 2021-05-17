NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.99

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 141379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,975,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

