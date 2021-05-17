Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $88.81

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.81, but opened at $86.30. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 160.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 75,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $10,959,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

