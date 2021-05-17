Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,403,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,620 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,891,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

