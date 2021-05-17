Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.32

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 12306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

