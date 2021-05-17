NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 8,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

