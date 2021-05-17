NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $148,269,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $179.27 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

