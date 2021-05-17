Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 134,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,969. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

