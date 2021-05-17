Nuggets Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,831.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $9,831.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

