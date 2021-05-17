Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

