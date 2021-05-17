Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Shares Up 0.3%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 million and a PE ratio of -62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

