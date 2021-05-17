Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$73.75. 664,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$41.50 and a 52-week high of C$75.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.76. The company has a market cap of C$42.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

