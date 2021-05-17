NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of NuVasive worth $68,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

