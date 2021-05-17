NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $569.72 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $314.96 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

