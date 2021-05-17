NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $565.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

