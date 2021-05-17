Nyzo (NYZO) Market Capitalization Tops $10.13 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001902 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $10.13 million and $512,236.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00089443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00457360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00224065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.70 or 0.01308912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042826 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

