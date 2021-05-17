Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $316.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 313.76 ($4.10), with a volume of 15123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.72.
About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
