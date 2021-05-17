Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.80% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.