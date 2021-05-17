Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.80% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $148,374,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

