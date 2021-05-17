Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $170.71 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001889 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

