Observer Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and $1.10 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

