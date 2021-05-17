Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

