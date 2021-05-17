Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 862,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

