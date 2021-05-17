Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $33.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 44,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 87,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

