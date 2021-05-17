Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $33.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 44,460 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
