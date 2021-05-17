Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $47,039.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.81 or 0.99988489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00193154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004609 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

