Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 160.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.