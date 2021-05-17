Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.14

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 29829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

