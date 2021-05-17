Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00015626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $3.96 million and $552,712.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,209 coins and its circulating supply is 562,893 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

