Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

