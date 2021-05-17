OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.32

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.