One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for One Liberty Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLP. DA Davidson increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

