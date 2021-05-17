ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 1810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

