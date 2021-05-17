Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

