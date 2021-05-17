Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Onex stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$86.72. 30,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99. Onex has a 1 year low of C$56.12 and a 1 year high of C$87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

