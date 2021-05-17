Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 4.1%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 2,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.