Opacity (OPCT) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $219,450.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

