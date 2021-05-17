Open Lending Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $46,645,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

