Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report released on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

