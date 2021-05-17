Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $6.79 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

