OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Down 4.8%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 264,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $735.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

