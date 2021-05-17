Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Truist raised their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

