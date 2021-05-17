OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $11.47 million and $335,597.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

