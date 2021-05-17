Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

