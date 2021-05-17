Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $38.37 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

