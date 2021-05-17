Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $247.71 million and $2.29 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01353234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00115786 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.