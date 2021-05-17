OREO (ORE) Price Tops $0.0024

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One OREO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $222,106.95 and approximately $29,465.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,677.13 or 1.00014985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00049677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $703.22 or 0.01574230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00677199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.00384859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00195132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006214 BTC.

About OREO

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.