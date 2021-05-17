OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 112,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,110,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised OrganiGram from an “underperformer” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.