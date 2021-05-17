Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

