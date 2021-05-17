Origo One Day Volume Hits $1.78 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Origo has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

