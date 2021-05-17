Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.07 on Monday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Otonomy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otonomy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

